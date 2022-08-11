Many people only know Carly Rae Jepsen as the “Call Me Maybe” girl, an insult not only to her own celebrated discography, but also her prolific career as a songwriter and in-demand collaborator. Over the years, the Canadian singer has worked with slew of stars, from Justin Bieber to Nicki Minaj, creating hits that are, frankly, underrated. Ahead, we rounded up the best of Jepsen’s pop features, from a stint on Charli XCX’s Pop 2, to a bygone Target ad with Lil Yachty.