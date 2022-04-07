Carly Rae Jepsen Teases New Music With LA Billboards

A new Carly Rae Jepsen era is upon us. After a two-year hiatus, the “Call Me Maybe” singer-songwriter is preparing to release new music. This week, Jepsen posted a western-themed map of California — that is filled with clues about her upcoming album — to her Instagram account.

The black and white artwork features a series of destinations, connected by potential song lyrics. North Palm Springs, for example, is marked with the phrase “Coming in like a western wind,” while the Living Zoo Gardens says, “First bloom you know it’s spring.” Other areas on the map hint at celebrations, guidance, and love.

Jepsen captioned the teaser, “X marks the spot,” which directs you to the middle of the map. That location says, “reminding me love, that it’s all connected.” Fans of Jepsen have flocked to the comments to decipher the codes and jokingly demand answers. One person wrote, “don’t play with us, bestie.” While another said, “I need to know what this is.”

Despite the public’s growing curiosity, it doesn’t seem like the Dedicated singer is ready to explain herself just yet. Instead, she’s continued to upload more album art. Just yesterday Jepsen posted a photo of herself, wearing black slacks and a matching vest, on Twitter. The picture, which is now her Instagram profile as well, was captioned, “first bloom.”

A fan spotted her next clue, out in the wild. The singer put up a mysterious billboard promoting “Western Wind,” which includes a phone number that fans can call for more information. The hotline, (213)-732-375, leads to a pre-recorded message. “Hello. You’ve reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline,” she says. “Text me here to stay in the loop on all kinds of things: new music, tour, secrets that I haven’t even come up with yet. News...no, wait, there will be no news. Sorry. But there will be new music for sure.”

According to NME the singer said that she’d written an “entire quarantine album,” while under lockdown in 2020. Jepsen hasn’t confirmed whether this new launch is that project, or something else, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

In the meantime, the singer is slated to perform at Coachella in April.