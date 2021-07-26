Caroline Polachek Drops "Bunny Is A Rider" Video & Announces US Tour

Caroline Polachek released the hypnotizing video for her latest single, “Bunny Is A Rider,” along with the announcement that she’ll be embarking on her first ever solo tour later this fall.

In the Matt Copson-directed video, Polachek dances away from the camera as she navigates a maze of cardboard boxes. The visual’s appealing yet aloof nature is fitting, as the alt-pop singer recently disclosed that the song is about playing hard to get.

“Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of,” Polachek said in a statement. “Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be Bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds.”

Along with the video, Polachek announced her she’ll tour the United States this fall while performing songs from her hit album Pang, along with some new releases. The tour, which she’s calling Heart Is Unbreaking, is also set to feature the French musician Okulu. Tickets will be available for pre-sale through Polachek’s website.

