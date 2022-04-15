Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Entertainment
She can do it all.
Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
Following a brief opener of Charli in a cute set of pj’s, the singer’s first look is a head-to-toe dominatrix-style leather cat suit. Full of laced-up details and an impressive amount of grommets, she also manages to execute a full-on choreographed routine in it.