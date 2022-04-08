Entertainment
The revealing visual is all about knowing and exercising your own worth.
It’s a difficult task breaking out of the mold of a child star, but Chloe Bailey — going by just Chlöe now — is doing it with ease. Her latest solo music video, “Treat Me,” is all about proving how the girl who grew up singing Beyoncé covers with her sister, is now grown.
Released on Friday, “Treat Me” is the second single from the singer’s forthcoming debut solo album, expected later this year. The bouncy and sultry number continues Chlöe’s evolution into a confident artist in her own right, and the song’s lyrics demand for her to be treated the same way she treats herself.