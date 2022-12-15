Songwriter Chloe George Makes Big Pop With Even Bigger Hooks

If you were on TikTok in 2021, you’re probably familiar with Chloe George. The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter’s acoustic, heartfelt cover of Kanye West’s “Ghost Town” — with its memorable opening lines, “and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free” — blazed through the app like wildfire. It was early proof that George’s music could tug at the heart strings, and since then, with the release of her 2022 debut EP, Penny, she’s only distinguished herself as an even more clever song-maker.

While “Ghost Town” might’ve been George’s breakthrough moment, she’d already made a name for herself behind the scenes, amassing writing and composing credits for huge stars like BlackPink, Hayley Kiyoko, Normani, and Dua Lipa. That wayward viral cover is but a fraction of what she’s really great at: writing visceral, wind-in-your hair pop that’s pushed to the next level by her ear for big, satisfying hooks.

On Penny, her talents bloom in full force. The seven-track project is a skip-less slate of invigorating, inviting left-field pop. “Sunny D,” its standout song named after the eponymous tangerine-colored drink, bursts like a rain of neon sunshine, especially during its electric chorus as she belts: “Ooh, I’m tryna spit it out, baby/ Ooh, you make me honest about myself.” You don’t have to know exactly what she’s singing about to feel the turmoil and joy rumbling through the track. Though her solo career has just begun, George is already releasing music more apropos of an industry veteran.

Below, get to know the down-to-earth singer-songwriter more intimately as she candidly chats with NYLON about her astrological sign, bad habits, her first-ever concert, and more.

1 What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Aquarius sun, Gemini moon, Capricorn rising. I do believe in it, and it makes me a very annoying person!

2 Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I didn’t growing up, but as an adult I definitely do. I once left a sublet situation early because it was haunted. I was losing my shit.

3 What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) I usually get water or anything caffeinated. If I’m drinking, I’ll get a tequila soda with two limes and grapefruit juice. My hangover cure consists of me screaming the words “my body hurts” 17 times, and then showering and forcing myself to chug water. There’s also a breakfast burrito or a bagel somewhere in there, too.

4 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? I don’t know if this is allowed, but Amy Winehouse, Frank Ocean, and Lauryn Hill.

5 What's the weirdest snack that you make? I don’t think it’s weird, but my favorite thing ever is a tortilla with a little bit of butter on it and cinnamon and sugar. I roll that up, put it in the microwave, and it is everything to me. Also, anything with banana and peanut butter always hits.

6 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? SNOOZING MY ALARM.

7 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? The history of cleanliness in Japan.

8 Describe your worst date in three words. I cried after.

9 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Megan Thee Stallion. I wouldn’t know what to do with myself, but I would have the time of my life.

10 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? It was the Dave Matthews Band. And the Black Eyed Peas opened. It was at AT&T park in San Francisco, and I just keep wondering if Fergie ever felt like she was gonna puke from doing so many cartwheels onstage.

11 What was your favorite movie as a kid? I loved The Princess Bride and Lilo & Stitch.

12 What was your teenage AIM screen name? (And what lyrics would make up your AIM away message today?) I didn’t have AIM! I would sneak on my sister’s and send random messages to her friends though when she forgot to log off.

13 What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? The “Daddy chill” / “What the hell is even that?” video gets me every time.

14 What's your go-to breakup song? “White Ferrari” by Frank [Ocean].

15 What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? When Lady Gaga was carried into the Grammys in a f*cking egg.

16 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Sunscreen!

17 What is your best beauty tip or trick? Using Aquaphor as highlighter.

18 What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? Taco Bell. Chicken quesadilla with nacho fries and a Baja Blast.

19 What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? My favorite pair of shoes is probably my Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabis. I thrifted them new for a good price, and they’re so beautiful. I honestly get scared every time I wear them because I can’t have nice things, but I’m working on that.

Chloe George’s ‘Penny’ is out now via Fader Label.