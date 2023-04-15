As sure as the seasons turn another Coachella is once again upon us. On Friday, April 14, thousands descended onto the glamorous desert plains of the Coachella Valley to kick off the first weekend of the music festival, this year headlined by the megawatt combination of stars Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean. After days of rain, the sky opened up to an uninterrupted expanse of turquoise, the wind diffusing the dry heat into a warm breeze. It was the perfect condition for anything and everything to happen.

At this point Coachella is more than just about the music; it’s an arena to see and be seen, for artists to put on performances of a (and their) lifetime, tote out surprise guests, and for celebrities to transform into fans themselves. Last year, Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain, K-pop legends 2NE1 reunited, Megan Thee Stallion debuted the explosive “Plan B” for the first time — and there’s sure to be another slew of headline-making moments in store this year (including an already-rumored surprise appearance from The Weeknd).

This year, we’ll be keeping tabs on the biggest happenings on the festival grounds, from guests to new music to celebrity appearances to any of the other coolest things we see— updating live, below.

Day one

MUNA brings out boygenius

Boygenius is set to play Saturday but they made an early pit stop at MUNA’s Friday afternoon set at the Mojave stage. The trio barged out at the end for fan-favorite and queer anthem “Silk Chiffon,” with Phoebe Bridgers joining for the second verse, and then Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus emerging for the chorus.

It was a set full of surprises for the dynamic trio, who also debuted a new song, “One That Got Away.” Lead singer Katie Gavin introduced the guitar-pop anthem as a track about “someone fumbling the bag.” The song will officially drop on streaming services Monday.