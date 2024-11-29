It’s not that often that a move to the suburbs inspires a high-octane pop song, but for Cyn, it produced not just one but a full album — and a deluxe version, to boot.

On Friday, Nov. 29, the singer-songwriter releases Valley Girl (Extended), a special digital deluxe version of her full-length, debut album which was released earlier this month. The record catches the Michigan-born singer at an illuminating life turn: in 2021, she gave birth to her first son, with a daughter following in 2023. Hence, the suburbs — specifically, “Historically, valleys have always represented obstacles or something to overcome and more often than not, they represent fertility,” Cyn tells NYLON. “As I began writing this album, I became a mother and I had plenty of other things to navigate— step-motherhood, looming drama, and getting reacquainted with my new forming identity. All of these themes found their way onto the album, and I’m so excited that I was able to dress it all up in winks and rhymes, what was actually a very painful, tough time in my life.”

The album, despite its heavy subject matter, takes inspiration from the soundtracks of teen movies; Cyn calls the sound akin to her “coming of age film.” “The feel good feeling of a rom-com film is something that I considered heavily when I wrote this album, and I specifically focused on the idea of a female protagonist,” she says. “I imagined a scene of running through a field while wearing a beautiful dress. I imagined a scene where two lovers fight their way through a crowd, stand face to face, and makeup after a longstanding, messy rift. I imagined feminine liberation, unapologetic declaration of individuality, confidence, and beauty. I wanted my music to work for these kinds of scenarios. To me, Valley Girl is without a doubt my reclamation of my role as the main character.”

Of course it begs the question: what does a valley girl look like in the year 2024? For Cyn, it’s personal. “When I think about a valley girl in the context of my album, I think about the inner child,” she says. “To me, the valley girl is who we are when we dance as if no one is watching, when we get dressed in the morning paying mind to the audience of only our own preference, when we speak up for our true feelings not worried about the consequences. When I consider a valley girl, I consider who I always intended to be before the world or unfavorable situations pulled me so far from myself and my natural intentions. I use this art, my music, as a vehicle to get back to her and stay close.”

In honor of the extended version of Valley Girl, here, Cyn shares her favorite spots in the Valley, exclusively for NYLON.

Joan’s On Third 12059 Ventura Place

I adore this spot. I think it’s meant to feel very New York, but the people who frequent it never let it veer too far east coast. It’s very LA, aggressively LA, almost eye-rollingly LA. Nonetheless, my go to order is a side of greens, smoked salmon, and bread and butter. Isn’t that silly? Keeping it sweet and simple.. like a valley girl should.

Studio Sushi 4037 Radford Avenue

This place is quite unassuming, you wouldn’t think much of it on approach, but it is easily my favorite sushi place in all of Los Angeles. I love to order the Nigiri Sushi Mix— always fresh, always delicious.

Studio City Farmer’s Market (Sunday only) 2052 Ventura Place

Someone needs to write an op-ed on the farmer’s market fashion scene that takes place here every Sunday in the valley! The people watching at this farmer’s market is top tier and the street style in its very diverse and wide array is just so indicative of the LA scene, and not just of young individuals, but also those deep in the trenches of family life, many many hot moms at this place. Also, I always see that one dude from the bear-- and more importantly, there are many great options for fresh food goods and more.

Fatamorgana Gelato 12021 Ventura Blvd

Seriously yummy, seemingly authentic, so so so many flavors to choose from. My favorite combo is watermelon and pure vanilla bean.

Ouvo 12833 Ventura Blvd

Braving the Erewhon crowd to get to this place is worth it. There’s often a wait for a table, but once you are seated, you notice that nearly everyone around you is speaking Italian (a great sign when going to eat Italian). I would recommend any pasta dish from here.

Cosette Wine Bar & Bottleshop 12833 Ventura Blvd

I love the interior of this place; the wine selection is seriously sophisticated, and if you think those light bulbs in that one industrial hanging chandelier on the outdoor patio are too bright, well don’t worry, I’ve already taken it up with the management.

Aroma 4360 Tujunga Ave

What clearly used to be a residence has now been turned into a cafe! If you’re lucky, you can find a cozy spot next to the fireplace. I really enjoy coming here with my notebook and taking the time to write.

Cocoa & Candy 4375 ½ Tujunga Ave

This very sweet, very quaint candy shop has some of my favorite domestic and foreign sweets. I love to bring my son, Etienne, here for a quick treat. He loves the lollipops!