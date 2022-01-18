Daniel Radcliffe To Play Weird Al Yankovich In Upcoming Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is the new Weird Al. The Harry Potter actor has officially signed on to star as Al Yankovic in an upcoming film for Roku titled WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story. The biopic will chronicle the artist's career path as both famous comedian and provocateur.

Per the film’s synopsis, “the biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

For the uninitiated, Weird Al, otherwise known as Al Yankovic, spearheaded the modern genre of parody music, building a name for himself by crafting clever (and often downright silly) remixes of popular songs. Since his debut in 1996, Yankovic has released five albums and won five Grammy awards.

While creating music, Yankovic also worked on various film and television series. He famously starred on MTV’s Al TV and The Weird Al Show, which used a combination of skits, guests, animated shorts and musical performances to create a pseudo-variety comedy show.

Still, Yankovic hasn’t worked on a film since the 80s. In a statement released about the upcoming biopic, Yankovich expressed his excitement to jump back into moviemaking.

“When my last movie UFH came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” he said. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story is being produced by Funny or Die and Tango Studios. Henry Muñoz III, the chairman and executive producer of Funny or Die, shared his excitement about the project as well. “Weird Al is a comedic genius and his impact on pop culture, his mastery of the music video, his award-winning music, and his incredible life are the perfect fit for the talented producers,” he said.

“We are honored to partner with Roku, Tango and our director Eric Appel on this important movie,” Muñoz continued. “WEIRD has brought together a weird and wonderful team of creative people, to tell the story of a man who has made people laugh and sing across the world.”

According to The Wrap, production for WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story, begins this February in Los Angeles. Though a premiere date hasn’t been set, the film will be available to watch exclusively on The Roku Channel for free.