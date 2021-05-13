Demi Lovato's Music Video Evolution From Rock Princess To Honest Storyteller

Entertainment
It’s not been an easy journey for the former Disney star.
It has not been an easy journey for Demi Lovato, who grew up in Disney’s harsh spotlight. Yet, over the years, she’s funneled her struggles into her art, creating vibrant self-love anthems and striking moments of vulnerability. Here, we track the evolution from her rock princess beginnings to her current status as pop’s most honest storyteller.
Tiny red leather gloves and a Brooklyn Bridge backdrop declare that Demi is here to rock.