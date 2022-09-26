‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Is Going On Tour

Dominic Fike is going on tour. The singer turned Euphoria star has been releasing music since 2018, but this will be his first time headlining a show on his own. This afternoon, Fike announced Out of Order, a series of 24 concerts produced by Live Nation, that will take place this fall.

Fike posted about the upcoming show on Instagram, and posted a scrapbook styled tour poster. Alongside the image he wrote, “bout that tiiiiime… been diving back into music and can’t wait to show u first hand. More to come but for now! OUT OF ORDER TOUR.

This tour does not appear to be tied to any specific album. Fike’s latest record What Could Possibly Go Wrong was dropped in 2020, however he has released the singles “Photo ID” with Remi Wolf, “The Kiss of Venus” with Paul McCartney, and “Elliot’s Song” from the Euphoria soundtrack since then. The singer’s most popular tracks, “3 Nights” and “Phone numbers” come from past projects as well, so it’s possible the Out Of Order tour will be just that — an accumulation of his greatest hits in no particular order.

As we wait for more details about the set list, keep reading for everything you need to know about attending Out Of Order, including the tour dates and instructions for how to get tickets.

Out of Order Tour Tickets

Tickets will be available to purchase on Friday, September 30th. Fans of the “3 Nights” singer can visit www.dominicfike.com to secure their seat.

Out of Order Tour Dates

Fike’s tour will begin in Seattle, Washington on November 6th and the concert series will end in Tempe Arizona, on December 16th. Throughout the tour Fike will travel across North America with a brief Canadian detour in Toronto and Montreal.

11/06: Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/08: Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/09: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/11: San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

11/12: Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

11/16: Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/17: Dallas TX - House of Blues Dallas

11/19: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/21: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/23: Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

11/25: Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/26: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

11/28: Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore SIlver Spring

11/29: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

12/02: New York, NY - Terminal 5

12/03: Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

12/05: Montreal, QC - L’Olympia

12/06: Toronto, ON - HISTORY

12/09: Detroit MI - The Fillmore Detroit

12/10: Chicago, IL - Radius

12/11: Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

12/13: Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

12/14: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

12/16: Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre