Not one to be subtle, Drake has now claimed that he and SZA used to date back in 2008 in a new song lyric. "Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait/ 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08," Drake raps in his feature on "Mr. Right Now," a track from Metro Boomin and Young Thug's new joint album Savage Mode II.

While it's unclear if the two actually did date in 2008 — there's no way to tell if Drake's telling the truth, stretching the facts, or just straight up fibbing for art's sake — fans have pointed out that in 2008 SZA would've been around 17 or 18 years old and Drake, 22 or 23. Though there's not much public about the extent of the two's relationship, Drake did congratulate the singer earlier this year when her song "Hit Different" dropped, writing on his Instagram story: "Solana is the chefs kiss" alongside a photo of her.

It would be an understatement to say that Drake has a history of unsubtly referencing former flames on his songs; at this point it's an integrated part of his identity. He called out former girlfriend Serena Williams around the time of her engagement on his 2017 track "Nothings Into Somethings," rapping: "Did I just read that you just got engaged on me?/ I heard from your friend, you couldn't even tell me?" And who could forget the infamous Kiki from "In My feelings" and the subsequent hunt to track her down.

Thankfully SZA's already one-step-ahead in distancing herself from the situation: the singer reportedly unfollowed Drake on Instagram shortly after the track dropped early Friday. In the infamous words of Demi Lovato: "Get a job! Stay away from her!"