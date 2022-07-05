Entertainment
Barrymore set the stage for decades of adorably quirky stars.
Hailing from Hollywood royalty, Drew Barrymore has been working in Hollywood longer than most actors today with an impactful career as a versatile blockbuster star. Characteristically stylish and unique, Barrymore set the stage for decades of adorably quirky stars to come. Here are her best movies that you can stream now.
Barrymore became a household name at the tender age of six with her role as sweet little sister Gertie in Spielberg’s E.T. The actress reportedly believed the puppet playing the now beloved alien was real. (Amazon)