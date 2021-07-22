Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Have An Interplanetary Connection In 'Dune' Trailer

The Dune remake, the highly-anticipated sci-fi adventure movie and reboot of the 1984 David Lynch film of the same name, is coming soon. The film, directed by Dennis Villeneuve, hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22 and features a star studded cast with intergalactic drama.

The first Dune trailer was released this morning, and stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Coleman. Both actors were aptly chosen to lead this adaptation of the saga, based on a book of the same name (written by Frank Hubert). In 1984 David Lynch directed the first film, but this revamped, modernized, version is expected to take the story to new heights.

According to the synopsis, Dune is set in the distant future and follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he “leads nomadic tribes in a battle to control the desert planet Arrakis.” Coleman’s character, Chani, is from Arrakis and struggles with the colonization of her home.

The trailer opens from her point of view. “The outsiders ravage our lands in front of our eyes. Their cruelty to my people is all I’ve ever known,” she says. What follows appears to be an epic battle of class and ethics, as Atreides struggles to fulfill his duty as a leader.

Dune was originally expected to be released in November of 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the October 22 premiere is set in stone so we won’t have to wait much longer.

Watch the full trailer below: