Emma Watson has responded to recent rumors that she’s retiring from acting.

The actress returned from a months-long social media break to address reports about both her career and her relationship status.

“Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” she tweeted on Monday. “If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you.”

She added in a separate tweet that she’s been spending her time the way many have during the pandemic, writing, “In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.”

Rumors first spread in February that Watson was potentially retiring from acting when her agent told The Daily Mail her career was “dormant.” Her manager then clarified separately, “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”