Entertainment
From ‘Euphoria’ To ‘Harry Potter,’ Everything Coming To HBO Max In January 2022
Here’s everything hitting the streaming platform next month.
Since its inception, HBO has been dedicated to delivering quality television shows to their customers. Their launch of HBO Max was no different, if anything it further proved they know good programming when they see it.
Now it seems the network is working overtime to establish their dominance in the streaming space. Come January, they’re adding over 200 titles to their already packed slate. Along with the return of Euphoria and additional episodes of And Just Like That subscribers can expect to be entertained all month long.
Starting January 1st, the streamer will kick things off with the return of classic comedies and nail-biting thrillers, like 17 Again, Annabelle Comes Home, and Amityville II: The Possession. Meanwhile they’ve also obtained the full Batman series along with a myriad of other superhero movies.
Throughout the month viewers can also indulge in heart-warming romcoms like, Love and Basketball, Crazy Rich Asians, and When Harry Met Sally. Or they can explore the documentary space, with a plethora of riveting options from critically acclaimed directors.
The choice is truly yours, and the possibilities are endless! Below is a list of everything coming to HBO and HBO Max next month.
January 1
2 Guns
2001: A Space Odyssey
17 Again
300: Rise of an Empire
Acuitzeramo
All Star Superman
The Animatrix
Annabelle Comes Home
Amityville 3-D
Amityville II: The Possession
Aquaman
Barry Munday
Batkid Begins
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman Begins
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman Ninja
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct
Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman vs. Robin
Batman vs. Two-Face
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Bad Blood
Batman: Death in the Family
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Hush
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: Soul of the Dragon
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two
Batman: Under The Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Brother Nature
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Bodyguard
Bullitt
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Capote
Casablanca
Catwoman
Chaplin
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Citizen Kane
A Clockwork Orange
Collide
Constantine: City of Demons
Cop Land
Cop Out
Crazy Rich Asians
The Curse of La Llorona
Daddy Day Camp
Daddy Day Care
The Dark Crystal
The Dark Knight
DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam
DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis
The Death of Superman
Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons
The Departed
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Dirty Harry
Dog Day Afternoon
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Easy A
Empire of the Sun
The Enforcer
Eraser
The Exorcist
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Faculty
Fast & Furious 6, 2013
Fatal Attraction
Fled
Four Christmases
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
Friday
The Friday After Next
Frozen River
The Fugitive
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Gone Baby Gone
Gone with the Wind
Good Neighbors
The Goonies
The Gospel According To Andre
Gravity
The Green Hornet
Green Lantern
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Harlem Nights
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
Here Comes The Devil, 2012
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Hobo With A Shotgun
House Party 2
House Party 3
House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute
House Party: Tonight’s The Night
Inception
It Chapter Two
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
John Dies At The End
Joker
Justice League
Justice League Dark
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: Gods & Monsters
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Justice Society: World War II
Killing Gunther
Kiltro
King Kong
Kong: Skull Island
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Iron Lady
The Last Five Years
Last Night
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole
The LEGO Batman Movie
LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash
LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
Lethal Weapon
Little Nicky
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Losers
Love and Basketball
The Lucky One
Lucky Numbers
Mad Max: Fury Road
Magic Mike
Magnum Force
Malcolm X
The Maltese Falcon
The Mask
Mean Streets
Memento
The Mentalist
Michael Clayton
Mildred Pierce
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat Annihilation
Mortal Kombat Conquest
Mortal Kombat Legacy
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Mutiny on the Bounty
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics
Next
Next Friday
North By Northwest
The Nun
Ocean’s 8
The Outlaw Josey Wales
Paddington 2
The Pelican Brief
The Philadelphia Story
Pineapple Express
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Practical Magic
Quigley Down Under
Racer And The Jailbird
Ready Player One
Reign of the Supermen
The Road Warrior
Romeo Must Die
Roots: The Gift
Roots (Mini Series)
Roots: The Next Generation
Rumor Has It
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs)
The Shawshank Redemption
Shazam!
The Shining
Singin’ in the Rain
Son of Batman
The Son of Kong
Spare Parts
Stealing Harvard
A Streetcar Named Desire
Sudden Impact
Suicide Squad
Sunset Song
Super Fly
Supergirl
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman vs. The Elite
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: Doomsday
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman Public Enemies
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Swordfish
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
Teen Titans Judas Contract
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
Thor: Tales of Asgard
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
A Time to Kill
The Time Traveler’s Wife
The Two Jakes
Training Day
Ultraviolet
Vegas Vacation
Venus And Serena
V for Vendetta
Vixen
Watchmen
Watchmen Motion Comics
Wedding Crashers
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
When Harry Met Sally
Where The Wild Things Are
The Wizard of Oz
Wonder Woman (1997 Original)
Wonder Woman (Animated)
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
Wrong Turn At Tahoe
The Yellow Birds
Yes Man
Yogi Bear
Zookeeper
Zoom
January 2
Wipeout (Season 1, Part A)
January 4
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)
Snowpiercer (Season 2)
January 5
The Bachelor (XXV)
January 7
Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Teenage Euthanasia Season 1
January 9
Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere
The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere
January 12
Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
Squidbillies Season 13
January 13
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) - HBO Max Original Documentary
My Mom, Your Dad (Season 1) - HBO Max Original
Peacemaker (Season 1) - HBO Max Original
Station Eleven (Season Finale) - HBO Max Original
January 14
ER
January 15
Fringe
January 16
Somebody Somewhere (Season Premiere)
January 17
Injustice
The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary
January 19
Last Open Mic at the End of the World
January 20
Astral Journey (Season 1) - HBO Max Original
Looney Tunes Cartoons (Season 4) - HBO Max Original
Moses Storm: Trash White - HBO Max Original
On The Job, Min Series (Season 1) - HBO Max Original
January 21
Back On The Record with Bob Costas (Season 2)
Chillin Island (Season Finale)
Invisibles
The Last O.G (Season 4)
Real Time with Bill Maher (Season 20)
January 24
The Gilded Age (Season 1)
Pennyworth (Seasons 1 and 2)
January 25
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
January 27
Bunker (Season 1) - HBO Max Original
The Cut (Season 1) - HBO Max Original
Gomorrah (Season 5) - HBO Max Original
Malignant
Take Out with Lisa Ling (Season 1) - HBO Max Original
January 28
The Hangover Part III
January 29
Reminiscence