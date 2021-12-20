‘Hype House,’ ‘Brazen’ & More Coming To Netflix In January 2022

With the holidays in full swing and a long winter ahead of us, Netflix is doing what Netflix does best — delivering content. As we move towards a new year, the streamer has released an upcoming list of exciting films and series for subscribers to look forward to.

On January 7th, Netflix is finally releasing its highly-anticipated TikTok reality series Hype House. The show will follow a group of creators living in one mansion together, while trying to navigate personal relationships and internet stardom.

A couple of weeks later, Alyssa Milano is starring in Brazen, a romance thriller adapted from Nora Roberts novel Brazen Virtue. Things will continue to heat up on the 17th when the third film in the After franchise is released. According to the log-line, Tessa will make her “biggest decision yet.” What does that mean for her and Holden? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Archive 81 is another interesting release for the streamer. The horror series, adapted from a podcast fo the same name, follows an archivist who repaired damaged videotapes for a living. But when they uncover a forgotten investigation, they’re pulled into a twisted mystery.

Finally, on the 28th, Netflix is releasing their version of a classic suburban thriller. The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, starring Kristen Bell, is a parody of everyone's favorite female led mysteries.

Keep reading for everything else coming to Netflix next month:

January 4th

Action Pack (Season 1) — animated preschool series, Netflix Original

January 5th

Four to Dinner — Italian romcom about four couples testing the idea of soulmates, Netflix Original

Rebelde — Spanish series reboot, Netflix Original

January 6th

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2) — video game adaption of MOBA, Netflix Original

The Club (Part 2) — 1950s Turkish period drama, Netflix Original

The Wasteland / The Beast (2022) — Spanish horror film about an isolated family battling a dangerous creature, Netflix Original

January 7th

Binti (2019) — Belgium drama about a girl who was born without any legal documentation

Hype House (Season 1) — reality series following a household of TikToker’s, Netflix Original

Johnny Test (Season 2) — rebooted animated series, Netflix Original

January 10th

Undercover (Season 3) — Dutch crime drama, Netflix Original

January 11th

Dear Mother — French comedy, Netflix Original

The Colony / Tides — sci-fi thriller following a space colony that sends an astronaut back to earth to see if the planet is viable, Netflix SVOD (subscription video on demand)

January 12th

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — Polish drama based on the life of a real gangster, Netflix Original

January 13th

Brazen — romantic thriller (starring Alyssa Milano) that was adapted from Nora Roberts novel, Brazen Virtue, Netflix Original

Chosen (Season 1) — Scandinavian sci-fi series following a 17 year old girl who uncovers secrets about her identity and the mysterious happenings of her quiet Danish hometown, Netflix Original

Photocopier — Indonesian coming-of-age film, Netflix Original

The Journalist (Season 1) — Japanese thriller series that follows a reporter trying to expose societal issues, Netflix Original

January 14th

After Life (Season 3) — The final season of Ricky Gervais’s British comedy series, Netflix Original

Archive 81 (Season 1) — Horror series loosely based on the podcast of the same name. The show will follow an archivist who repairs damaged videotapes, and uncovers a forgotten investigation, Netflix Original

Blippi Collection — Two more segments of the animated children’s series, Blippie: Adventures and Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

Riverdance — Animated adventure movie about an Irish boy and Spanish girl who embark on a journey in a mythical world, Netflix Original

The House — Stop-motion anthology series about three stories in one home, Netflix Original

This Is Not a Comedy — A comedian gets a second chance in life when a friend asks him to be her sperm donor, Netflix Original

January 16th

Phantom Thread — A period drama set in 1950s London that follows a dressmaker whose life shifts after meeting a new woman

January 17th

After We Fell — The third film in the After franchise follows Tessa as she’s tasked with making her biggest decision yet.

January 18th

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — The children’s train-based animated series gets a new spinoff

January 19th

El Marginal (Season 4) — Argentinian crime thriller

Heavenly Bites: Mexico — Cooking documentary

Juanpis Gonzáles (Season 1) — series based on the Columbian comedian Junapis Gonzales, Netflix Original

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — crime docuseries that follows a conman convicted in 2005 of stealing from victims while masquerading as a British spy.

Too Hot To Handle (Season 3) — new season of the reality series where a group of singles is forced to remain celibate in order to win a cash prize, Netflix Original

January 20th

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream. (Season 1) — Travel documentary series, Netflix Original

The Royal Treatment — romance movie about a prince falling in love with a salon owner, Netflix Original

January 21st

Aileen Wournos: American Boogeywoman — horror thriller based on Aileen Wuornos’ early life

Munich: The Edge of War - adaptation of Robert Harris novel set in 1938 that follows Europe on the brink of war

My Father’s Violin - Netflix Original film

Ozark (Season 4, Part 1) — the first half of Ozark’s final season

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2) - new episodes form the Pokemon Master Journeys series, Netflix Original

Summer Heat (Season 1) — Portuguese drama following young adults who work at a paradisiac resort over the summer and navigate life, romance, and friendship while uncovering juicy secrets, Netflix Original

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1) — Nickelodeon children's series.

January 24th

Three Songs for Benazir — Documentary, Netflix Original

January 25th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) — more episodes of the educational, animated, children series from Chris Nee, Netflix Original

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — Sports documentary about Neymar, the famous Brazilian soccer player

January 28th

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1) — New animated series based on the viral app, Netflix Original

Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) — Spanish Fantasy series following two sisters who’s world turns upside down after discovering a horrifying secret about their parents seeing their world turned upside down when they discover a horrifying and otherworldly secret involving their parents, Netflix Original

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — Limited documentary series, Netflix Original

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness The queer eye hosts presents a reality-comedy series, Netflix Original

Home Team — Kevin James plays a disgraced NFL coach who has to coach his kids football team, Netflix Original

In From the Cold (Season 1) — Crime thriller about a mom forced to choose between returning to her career as bio-engineered Russian agent and putting her family in harm's way.

The Orbital Children (Season 1) — Sci-fi anime series set in the future where AI’s have advanced and humans can easily travel to space, Netflix Original

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1) — A parody of popular mystery-thrillers, Netflix Original