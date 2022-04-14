Steffanee Wang
FKA Twigs & Shygirl's "Papi Bones" Video Is Basically A Hot Burberry Ad

Featuring a baby goat.

FKA twigs’ ever-expanding Caprisongs universe has grown by one new bold visual. This time it’s the music video for “papi bones,” the mixtape’s steamy club banger featuring U.K. artist shygirl.

For those that haven’t been following, the singer has been shooting strange, low-key visuals to accompany the songs on her latest mixtape over the past few months. They’ve leaned more artistic than commercial, and the video for “papi bones” is no different, involving high fashion, homely interiors, and — randomly — a baby goat.

