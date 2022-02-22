It looks like Florence + The Machine is officially back. After a four-year absence, the beloved indie band helmed by former NYLON cover star Florence Welch is making its return to music imminently, with new billboards and fan merch teasing the group’s long-awaited and anticipated fifth studio album (still untitled) and a new song rumored to be called “King.”

The surprise rollout began on Monday, Feb. 21, when sharp-eyed fans spied new billboards of Florence Welch dressed in medieval garb dotted across London. Simultaneously, fans on Twitter began posting photos of surprise gifts they’d received from the band via mail, including what looks to be medieval trading cards featuring the same billboard photo of Welch, as well as the word “King” printed on the bottom. On the corresponding pink envelope, the phrase, “Chapter 1,” was also printed.

The band’s website also got a noticeable makeover with a new medieval-themed design and a teaser stating, simply, that “Something’s coming.” Alongside the option for fans to sign up for new updates, the website also shows 15 additional playing cards with only one of them flipped around, the “King.”

While nothing has explicitly been confirmed yet, rumors are flying about the band’s next album and era, already looking to be immersive and huge. The band will also make its live show return in summer 2022 with a slate of already confirmed European festival headlining appearances, including at Norway’s Øya, Finland’s Flow and Madrid’s Mad Cool.

Florence + The Machine released their last album, High As Hope, in 2018. Since, the front-woman has released a few standalone singles, including 2020’s “Light of Love” and “Call Me Cruella” from Disney’s 2021 live-action Cruella movie. In 2021, Welch also revealed that she would be writing the music and lyrics to a Great Gatsby musical adaptation.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song,” she said in a statement.

But, before then, it looks like we’ll be getting the next Florence + The Machine album. Below, here’s everything we know about the band’s new era.

The first single is called “King”

Though it hasn’t yet been officially announced, fans believe that the album’s first single will be called “King,” the same title that was teased on the playing cards sent to fans around the world.

On Twitter, fans are also circulating screenshots that appear to announce that the song will be released on Wednesday Feb. 23, though that release date is still unconfirmed.

Unverified lyric snippets from the song have also appeared on Genius and seem to suggest that the song may be about Welch’s decision about whether or not to have children and climate anxiety. “We argue in the kitchen about whether to have children/ About the world ending and the scale of my ambition/ I am no mother, I am no bride, I am king,” the lyrics state. Though, given their unconfirmed nature, we’d take these with a grain of salt.

The album is rumored to be called Chapter 1

Based off of what was printed on the envelopes, fans believe that the album will be called Chapter 1.

The album will likely have 15 songs

It’s been theorized that the album will have 15 songs, one for each card that appears on the band’s website. “King,” the first card that’s been turned over, will be the project’s lead single.

There’s no release date yet

As with everything around the album right now, there’s been no announcement on its release date. Stay tuned for updates.