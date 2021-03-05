Genevieve Stokes Premieres Lush Alt-Pop Single, "Parking Lot"

Along with the release of her debut EP, Swimming Lessons, 19-year-old alt-pop singer-songwriter Genevieve Stokes premieres the video for her newest single, "Parking Lot," on Friday.

Shot in her hometown of Portland, ME, the "Parking Lot" video is a wistful tribute to the first flush of young love. "I wrote 'Parking Lot' after I met my now-boyfriend for the first time," Stokes tells NYLON. "It’s about the intoxicating, obsessive feeling of a new crush and creating a fantasy world with them. "

After teaching herself piano at the age of eight, Stokes spent her adolescence developing her sound, inspired by iconic female singer-songwriters like Cat Power and Regina Spektor. Swimming Lessons was recorded this past year in a cabin in the woods, a haunting, beautiful setting that seeps into the records' sound.

Watch the video for "Parking Lot" below, and read on for a chat with Stokes.

What was the inspiration behind "Parking Lot?"

I wrote “Parking Lot” after I met my now boyfriend for the first time. It’s about the intoxicating, obsessive feeling of a new crush and creating a fantasy world with them.

How would you describe your sound?

Art Pop! I like my writing to be hyperbolic, but also very true to my emotions. My songs are usually lyrically driven, but I love combining organic and more electronic sounds to build onto the stories.

The video for "Parking Lot" was shot in your hometown of Portland, ME. What's your connection to your hometown like?

I love it here! I’ve always felt such a strong connection to Maine and I feel very homesick when I leave. Most of my childhood was spent playing in my backyard with my siblings and living in our own imaginary world. It was — and still is — a very whimsical place.

What has the past year taught you about yourself?

I’ve definitely become more accepting of change and uncertainty in my life. I’ve learned to have faith in the universe and who I want to become.

What can you tell us about your EP, Swimming Lessons?

I wrote the EP while I was still in high school and struggling with my identity and the relationships in my life. I think of it as a time capsule for my high school memories, and a pivotal point in my self discovery.