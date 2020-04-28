Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting A Baby

Gigi Hadid, 25 and Zayn Malik, 27 are expecting their first child together, according to TMZ. "Family sources" told the outlet that Hadid is 20 weeks along, and that "both families are very excited."

The on again, off again couple, who first started dating in 2015, were by all reports off last year, before allegedly rekindling their romance in December. They were spotted together in January in New York City, sparking rumors they were back together.

Hadid and her sister Bella have been posting photos from their family farm in Pennsylvania during quarantine, and Zayn is there too. NYLON has reached out to Hadid and Malik's reps for comment.

Congratulations to the happy couple!