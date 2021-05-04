We may not have Coachella to look forward to until 2022, but festival season is more or less back in full swing. New York City’s resident music fest Governors Ball has announced the full lineup for their 2021 edition and it’s an impressive roster — one we’d gladly stand outside in close quarters with thousands of other people at a time to experience.

Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and J Balvin are slated to headline the massive three-day event taking place September 24-26, 2021 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, a first for the festival which is traditionally held at Randall’s Island. Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Carly Rae Jepsen, and 60 more acts will be joining the headliners on the festival’s multiple stages for Gov Ball’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Below is everything you need to know about attending Gov Ball 2021.

Governors Ball Lineup

Governors Ball Dates & Location

Governors Ball 2021 is taking place September 24-26, 2021 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York City.

This is the first time Governors Ball will be taking place at this location. In past years the festival has always taken place at Randall’s Island. This year’s festival will be closely modeled after the layout of The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which is put on by the same organizers behind Gov Ball.

“A 360 degree set up that will ensure no stage is more than five minutes away from another” and “situated in a way that sound bleed was never a concern” is how organizers described the new layout in a press release, citing Consequence of Sound. The venue will also be carpeted with “high grade” astroturf for a more comfortable standing experience.

Governors Ball COVID-19 Precautions

Festival organizers write in their FAQ that they will be working in close consultation with the City of New York regarding COVID-19 precautions, and the festival “will follow all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event.”

Additional updates regarding COVID-19 precautions and requirements will be released in following months, and you can stay up to date with by following their social media.

How To Buy Governors Ball Tickets

Tickets and multi-day passes for Gov Ball 2021 go on sale Thursday, May 6 at 12 p.m. ET on their website. Citi Cardmembers will have access to a special exclusive presale kicking off Tuesday May 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET.