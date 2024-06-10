Every night in New York City feels like a party, but there was something especially feral in the air as crowds of pop aficionados rolled into Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball. The annual music festival, which took place from June 7 to 9, boasted a who’s-who lineup of more than 60 artists across three stages, including headliners Post Malone, The Killers, and SZA.

That being said, this year’s fest belonged to the pop girlies, whose every move, outfit change, and setlist update were fastidiously documented online. Makes sense, given that we’ve got a rising class of female artists destined for chart domination — and heavy rotation on our sunny-season playlists.

Ahead, see the most crucial moments from the weekend you might’ve missed, from Sabrina Carpenter’s eye-popping “Nonsense” outro to Reneé Rapp’s gay-agenda-affirming set, and more.

Chappell Roan as a modern-day Lady Liberty

The monumental rise of queer pop star Chappell Roan may need to be studied in a lab. According to Spotify, her monthly listeners grew from 3.4 to 7.2 million over the course of two weeks in April. (As of press time, she’s got over 19 million.) Needless to say, the “Good Luck Babe” singer’s set was a can’t-miss occasion.

Roan arrived on stage via a giant, smoking apple bong — a fitting homage to the big-city setting — dressed as a drag-queen-ified Statue of Liberty in green body paint. Later, the “Red Wine Supernova” performer transformed into a taxi cab for the debut of her new, queer-yearning ballad “Subway.”

Still, her most fiery moment came before the spiteful banger “My Kink is Karma,” which she dedicated to the White House, who reportedly invited her to perform at this year’s Pride festivities. “We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all,” she said. “When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

Sabrina Carpenter gave a “Please”-ing performance

Carpenter hit the stage on June 8, riding off caffeinated fumes from this summer’s “Espresso.” While the sticky-sweet track just hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, the biggest highlight was her live debut of the new single “Please, Please, Please.” The shimmering, Jack Antonoff-crafted tune dropped only a day before, alongside a music video starring her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan. The performance alone had actress Joey King sobbing. (“It’s so rude of her to make a hit like that,” she told People.)

Nevertheless, Carpenter’s cheekiest moment came in the “Nonsense” outro when she riffed: “People who hate Pride can suck my Gov Balls.” That’s poetry.

Reneé Rapp was a crowd favorite

On June 9, the Snow Angel singer and Mean Girls star gave a captivating set featuring tunes like “Talk Too Much” and “Tummy Hurts.” Judging by the audience, it was clear the gay agenda is alive and well. (“If you’re gay, stand up. If you’re straight, go home,” one fan’s sign read.)

Even actress Melissa McCarthy, who watched from the sidelines with her kids, waved a Pride flag via Phone screen, much to the crowd’s delight.

SZA wrapped it all up

The SOS singer-songwriter wrapped up Gov Ball with a headlining performance on June 9, straddling a literal ball for a sexy rendition of “Low.” Throughout her 25-song set, the “Kill Bill” singer shared cuts from her sophomore record and revisited CTRL fan faves like “Love Galore” and “20 Something.”

The 150,000-person-strong crowd seemed entranced, and SZA made it clear the feeling was mutual, writing on her Instagram stories, “Gov Ball I love you.”