9 Grace Van Patten Movies To Stream If You Love 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

At 24, Grace Van Patten may be the youngest cast member on Hulu’s new dramatic thriller series, Nine Perfect Strangers, but she’s quickly proved her worth as one of the ensemble show's breakout stars.

Nine Perfect Strangers — which was adapted from the best-selling book of the same name, written by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty — follows a group of people attending a mysterious nouveau wellness retreat called Tranquillum. They arrive intending to relax, but things take a turn when cultish retreat owner, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), reveals a more insidious itinerary. The members of the group — which includes Melissa McCarthy as a writer wallowing in regret, Bobby Cannavale as a former pro football player struggling with addiction, and Regina Hall as the inscrutably upbeat Carmel — soon learn they were chosen specifically for the retreat, because their issues “compliment each other’s demons.”

“You want to get well? You want to heal?” Dmitrichenko asks. “Surrender yourself to me,” she demands.

Van Patten plays Zoe Marconi, the 20-year-old daughter of Napoleon (Michael Shannon) and Heather (Asher Keddie), who is mourning the loss of her twin brother. Her family attends the retreat on the three year anniversary of his suicide, and quickly unravels through the series’ eight episodes.

While Nine Perfect Strangers is certainly her buzziest role thus far, Van Patten isn’t a Hollywood newbie. Read on for nine movies Van Patten has appeared in throughout the years.

Stealing Cars (2015) Stealing Cars follows Billy Wyatt, a clever teenager who steals cars to scam the court system, following a stint in juvie. This was Patten's first feature, and she plays Maggie Wyatt in the film. (Amazon Prime)

Tramps (2016) In Tramps, Patten plays an aspiring criminal named Ellie. After a case of mistaken identity, she embarks on a thrilling heist and falls for her accomplice along the way. (Netflix)

The Wilde Wedding (2017) The Wilde Wedding is a family dramedy about Eve Wilde (Glenn Close), a retired actress getting hitched to her fourth husband. As she prepares to celebrate, her first husband returns shaking things up and testing an age old question — does true love ever die? In this film Patten plays Mackenzie, Eve’s daughter and witness to the hilarious events that unfold. (Peacock, Amazon Prime)

Central Park (2017) This campy thriller follows a group of teenagers who are hunted down in Central Park. In her first (and only) horror film performance, Patten plays a typical-teenager named Leyla, who is chased around by the masked killer. (Tubi)

The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) The Meyerowitz Stories comes from critically-acclaimed writer and director Noah Baumbach. The film follows a father named Harold (Dustin Hoffman) and his son Danny (Adam Sandler), who have a complex relationship. Patten stars Eliza, Danny's charming teenage daughter, who helps bring their family back together. (Netflix)

Under The Silver Lake (2018) In Under The Silver Lake, a young man (Andrew Garfield) gets roped into a conspiracy after searching for a woman who goes missing after they meet. In this film Patten makes a short appearance as “balloon girl,” a mysterious party-goer who guides his expedition. (Hulu)

Good Posture (2019) Patten stars as Lillian in the Brooklyn-based flick, Good Posture. The film follows her character's journey to self discovery, after she moves in with her father’s best friend and his wife, following a dramatic teen breakup. (Amazon Prime)

The Violent Heart (2020) In The Violent Heart, Patten plays Cassie, a high school senior who enters a relationship with a man named Daniel. Their story takes place 15 years after his sister was murdered, unveiling a slew of hidden-secrets that threaten to draw them apart. (Amazon Prime)