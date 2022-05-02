Harry Styles Will Perform Harry's House In A One-Night Only Show In NYC

In just a few weeks, the world will finally be able to hear Harry Styles’ highly anticipated third studio album, Harry’s House. Come May 20, the record that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer has created about belonging, peace, and domesticity will finally arrive on streaming services — and for some lucky fans in New York City, on stage in a very special live show.

Styles has announced One Night Only In New York, which is — as the title gives away — a one-night only live performance scheduled to take place at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, about a 40-minute drive from Brooklyn. The singer will give the first live performance of the 13-track album for a killer deal: only $25 per ticket.

The big catch? There will not be a public onsale for tickets. Since organizers suspect ticket demand for the show to be overwhelming (and even that’s an understatement, surely), only fans who register early will have access to purchase tickets. (For full details on how to register for tickets, scroll to the bottom of this page.)

While there are no other details of what to expect in the exclusive show, if it’s anything like Styles’ Coachella sets, it’ll be full of surprises and, maybe, special guests. During his headlining sets at the California festival, the singer brought out Shania Twain and Lizzo for two special performances on separate weekends.

Those who won’t be among the lucky few to witness it all, don’t fret: the singer will be hitting the road in a proper tour come summer 2022. Styles’ European leg of Love On Tour kicks off on June 11 in Glasgow, U.K. and will take to him to dozens of cities throughout the continent.

For now, as we wait for all of the above, read on for everything we know about Harry Styles’ One Night Only In New York.

How to get tickets to Harry Styles’ One Night Only In New York

As mentioned above, there will not be a public onsale for tickets. Instead, there will only be two ways to purchase tickets: through the American Express Early Access powered by Verified Fan, and through the General Verified Fan Presale.

The American Express Early Access is open for registration now through Tuesday, May 3rd at 7 p.m. ET. American Express card holders must register to access the sale, and those who are selected will be able to access the presale which will be open for a two-hour window: Thursday, May 5th from 9 – 11 a.m. ET.

The general Verified Fan presale is also open for registration now. The Verified Fan presale will begin Thursday, May 5 at 12 p.m. ET.