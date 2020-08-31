Entertainment
Here Are The 2020 VMAs Winners
Did your fave win?
The 2020 VMAs couldn't be stopped by COVID — the yearly MTV Video Music Awards are going ahead, though not without some alterations, on Sunday, August 30th. Below, find all of the winners (updated live):
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Doja Cat – "Say So"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Post Malone – "Circles"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – "Beautiful People"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
BEST POP
BTS – "On"
Halsey – "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "Lover"
BEST HIP HOP
DaBaby – "BOP"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"
BEST ROCK
blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Coldplay – "Orphans"
Evanescence – "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers – "Caution"
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS – "Let’s Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"
Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"
J Balvin – "Amarillo"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Queì Pena"
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle – "Do It"
H.E.R. ft. YG – "Slide"
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – "Eleven"
Lizzo – "Cuz I Love You"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"
BTS – "On"
EXO – "Obsession"
Monsta X – "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet – "Psycho"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"
H.E.R. - "I Can’t Breathe"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Drake – "Toosie Slide"
John Legend – "Bigger Love"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – "Do It" from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – "xanny" – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – "Say So" – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now" – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Art Direction by Anna Colomeì Nogu ì
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter" – Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – "Lover" – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – "On" – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo" – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – "BOP" – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – "Motivation" – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey – "Graveyard" – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter" – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALIìA – "A Paleì" – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana