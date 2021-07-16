Celebrated LA DJ HoneyLuv Premieres Her Debut Single, "F R E E"

HoneyLuv, a celebrated Los Angeles-based DJ, producer, and singer whose journey to music took some winding roads, premieres the video for her debut single, “F R E E,” on NYLON below. She and her stylist, Andrea McInnes, curated the looks for the video with Dolls Kill shoes and fits.

Formerly an NCAA basketball player and, at one point, a US Navy Sailor, HoneyLuv’s unique past experiences have only fueled her artistic inspiration. “F R E E” is a dynamic dance track that features old school piano house harmonies layered with soothing, haunting vocals from the DJ herself.

“I aim to give my HoneyLuv flare to everything I approach,” she tells NYLON. “Whether it’s with the fashion, dance moves or whatever else I feel in that moment. I always make sure it represents myself. Being free is so important to me, because we live in a society where being yourself is not always accepted. I want people to know that there is nothing wrong with letting go, and doing what you want!”

Watch the video for “F R E E” below, out now via Popgang Records: