Ice Spice Loves Taylor Swift & Rick Owens

When Ice Spice went viral this summer with her breakout drill hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” the 22-year-old Bronx native proved she had instant charisma with her signature curly red hair and nonchalant yet rapid-fire delivery of quotable lines. The rapper already had a following based on earlier songs like “Name of Love,” but she hit the sweet spot of internet lore with “Munch.” Now, with more wave-making songs under her belt — including the Zedd-sampling “No Clarity” and the brand new “Bikini Bottom,” both of which continue the rapper’s dissection of the ups-and-downs of dating — Ice Spice is proving her staying power.

Read on to learn more about Spice, from her love of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to her favorite go-to Rick Owens shoes.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m a Capricorn. Yes, I believe in it.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Yeah, I believe in ghosts. I saw one in my bestie’s basement when her grandma died.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Orange juice.

4. Describe your worst date in three words. Bugs, alcohol, and sunburn.

5. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? “Last Friday Night” by Katy Perry.

6. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Aventura with my mom. I was really young and our seats were far back, but we had fun.

7. What was your favorite movie as a kid? 13 Going On 30.

8. What was your teenage AIM screen name? I was 9, but my AIM name was isis4eva.

9. What's your go-to breakup song? “We Are Never Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift.

10. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Rihanna’s 2014 Swarovski crystal dress.

11. What is your go-to sad song? “Yellow” by Coldplay.

12. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Use a satin pillowcase.

13. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? Wendy’s. I get the biggie bag.

14. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? Rick Owens thigh high sneakers. They go with everything and they’re so practical.

15. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? ‘We both from the Bronx, so I know that you dirty,’ because those are my lyrics!

16. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I don’t know. I like eating cheese with everything – even cereal sometimes.

17. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Pimple patches.

18. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I gotta stop calling everyone “bitch.”

19. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Looking up celebrity gossip on YouTube.