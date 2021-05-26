Ilana Glazer Has A Pregnancy Gone Wrong In 'False Positive' Trailer

Broad City star Ilana Glazer is stepping away from her comedic roots and diving into horror with her new film, False Positive. The movie follows a charming couple whose long awaited pregnancy goes horribly, chillingly wrong, as seen in the film’s first new trailer.

According to the synopsis, “After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him and her own ‘birth story.’”

False Positive, which was produced by A24, has been likened to Roman Polanski’s cult classic Rosemary’s Baby. The latter, of course, follows a young woman who is impregnated by the devil's child, and was notorious for its underlying themes of femininity and control. Though Glazer, who co-wrote The False Positive with its director John Lee, has not directly linked the two, she did say, “It’s going to be insane. It’s about the patriarchy...as expressed through medicine,” in an interview with Variety last year.

At first glance, False Positive seems to tap into many people’s fear of pregnancy. Lucy, like countless others, struggles for autonomy over her own body while being gaslit about her concerns. The trailer shows Lucy confiding in her friend (Sophia Bush) as she says, “I’m seeing things...I don’t think it’s mommy brain, I think Dr. Hindle did something...I think they’re in on it,” to which her friend responds, “In on what?”

False Positive comes at an interesting time, as Glazer is currently pregnant with her first child. On Instagram, she posted a baby bump pic with the caption “k....so how do we feel about that teaser,” following the movie's first promotional ad.

Watch the first trailer for False Positive, which premieres on Hulu on June 25, below: