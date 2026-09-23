Huge statement, right? And yet, it was clear to me the second I stepped foot on Four Seasons Naviva’s property that this was going to be the case. Located in Punta Mita, Mexico, this private resort is the most luxurious all-inclusive experience I’ll probably ever have. And when I say all-inclusive, I’m not talking breakfast buffets or set menus. In fact, there is not a single menu on property. Instead, at each meal, you can order whatever your heart’s desire (night two, I was craving sushi? Sushi it was!). I loved hearing the specials each day and customizing to my own personal preferences (and the tamarind margaritas).

The property is set up to truly feel like your own private island. Each room comes with their own deck that includes a private pool and outdoor shower. The “public” amenities feel just as private: the resort pool is set up in 3 tiers so that at any given time, you’re likely to get an entire area to yourself; the 15 bungalows on property also share a small stretch of the beach, on which there is a private cabana. On each of our three days, there was not a single other soul in sight. Heaven.