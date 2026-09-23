It List
The Ultimate All-Inclusive and Flirting With Harry Styles: My Summer 2026 It List
Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy breaks down the best of summer 2026.
When I sit down to write this, it’s the afternoon of Sept. 25, meaning that in just a few short hours summer 2026 will officially be over. I, for one, am simply not ready — so, welcome to the first editon of my It List. Each month, I’ll be breaking down my favorite things of the last 30 days. It could be a new restaurant, a new record, a hotel, a skirt, a meme — anything that hits me as truly It. To kick things off, I’m looking back at my summer favorites.
The Best Hotel I’ve Ever Stayed At
Huge statement, right? And yet, it was clear to me the second I stepped foot on Four Seasons Naviva’s property that this was going to be the case. Located in Punta Mita, Mexico, this private resort is the most luxurious all-inclusive experience I’ll probably ever have. And when I say all-inclusive, I’m not talking breakfast buffets or set menus. In fact, there is not a single menu on property. Instead, at each meal, you can order whatever your heart’s desire (night two, I was craving sushi? Sushi it was!). I loved hearing the specials each day and customizing to my own personal preferences (and the tamarind margaritas).
The property is set up to truly feel like your own private island. Each room comes with their own deck that includes a private pool and outdoor shower. The “public” amenities feel just as private: the resort pool is set up in 3 tiers so that at any given time, you’re likely to get an entire area to yourself; the 15 bungalows on property also share a small stretch of the beach, on which there is a private cabana. On each of our three days, there was not a single other soul in sight. Heaven.
An Airport Lounge So Nice, I Wanted My Flight To Be Delayed
During a long layover at LAX on my way home from Bora Bora, I was invited to try out PS, the luxury airport lounge you may not even know exists (I didn’t!). This was a mistake; I can now never look at an airport lounge the same.
Starting with a private escort right at the jetbridge when I deplaned, I was whisked to my private suite within minutes. PS is less a lounge and more a hotel suite that just so happens to be at the airport (but way nicer than an airport hotel). My suite included a full bathroom, a living room set up, and every amenity possible (Apple accessories! fresh juice! TSA-approved toiletries!) — all available for me to take home. But I knew I was in for a treat when my personal attendant ended the tour with my favorite question: “Would you like to start off with some caviar and Champagne?” Yes, please. I followed that up with a grilled salmon salad and carrot cake, chased down with the Summer House reunion (and more Champagne). The fact that Carl Radke was sitting directly behind me once I begrudgingly left my private caccoon and boarded my flight? Chef’s kiss.
My New Plane Movie
Speaking of planes... after a record nearly 10-year run, How To Be Single has been dethroned as my go-to in-flight entertainment. Please welcome to the stage: One Night Only. I had the pleasure of having stars Monica Barbaro and Este Haim on our summer episode of The Pre-Game, so I had the chance to see the movie on the big screen twice, once in a screening room, the other at the Dua Lipa-attend NY premiere. It’s weird, it’s funny, it’s got enough throwaway one-liners to warrant a repeat view. I’m looking forward to watching from 10,000 feet for many flights to come.
My Sisters, For Real
When I started Sterling Point, I expected to get a perfectly enjoyable teen dramedy. What I found was my family. Annie Jacobson and Ramona Campbell, you are so deeply important to me! I breezed through the series over the course of a weekend, and was blown away by the performances of the leading women: Ella Rubin, Amélie Hoeferle, and Bo Bragason (important honorable mention to Keen Ruffalo, as well!). I can’t wait for season two, and will be eagerly watching what the cast does in the meantime.
Harry Styles Flirted With My Fiancé
Or, at least he thinks so. And I’m pretty sure the same thought ran through just about every single person’s mind who has attended one of Styles’s residency shows at Madison Square Garden. We were lucky enough to attend opening night (thank you American Express!) to see Harry in the round for the first time, and was blown away by his charm and devotion to putting on a good show. So did my partner actually make eye contact, followed by a wink, with him? That’s between him and Harry.
A Rockstar Turned Cover Star
I’ve long been a fan of Suki Waterhouse’s music, so I was thrilled to have her on the cover of our September issue in support of her latest album Loveland. It’s been a great year for new music, but this summer, it was Suki that I returned to over and over again. My favorite tracks on the album include “Any Man” and “Tiny Raisin.” I highly recommend anyone go see her on tour this fall — and I hope to see you there!