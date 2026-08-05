Behind The Scenes Of IVE’s “Show What I Am” Tour

Three world tours in, K-pop supergroup IVE still finds new ways to outdo themselves. So far on the “Show What I Am” tour, group members ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANGWONYOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO have played to a stadium of 79,000 people twice, and have brought their mega viral hits to countries like in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Australia, to name a few.

As IVE makes their way through the North American leg, the six-piece band is giving NYLON an exclusive peek into the tour and taking us behind the scenes of their Moody Center show in Austin, Texas.

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ANYUJIN lights up the stage with fearless confidence and unstoppable energy.

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GAEUL commands the moment with her calm charisma, effortlessly owning the stage.

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REI brightens every moment with her signature charm, creating an atmosphere that's unmistakably her own.

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JANGWONYOUNG captivates with effortless elegance, turning every moment into a picture-perfect scene.

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LIZ shines under the spotlight with a soft yet unforgettable presence.

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LEESEO brings fresh energy to the stage, radiating her youthful charm.

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IVE captures the excitement backstage with a group selfie.

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Nothing gets IVE more excited than performing for their fans.

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REI and LIZ add a dreamy touch with angelic styling.

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Moody Center was painted in IVE's colors for the IVE WORLD TOUR [SHOW WHAT I AM] stop in Austin.

Photographs by STARSHIP Entertainment.