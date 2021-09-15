Entertainment
The youngest Jackson’s visuals set the gold standard for dance music videos.
“Rhythm Nation.” “Nasty.” “Feedback.” The list seemingly goes on forever when it comes to influential Janet Jackson music videos. The youngest Jackson’s visuals have been the blueprint of so many pop stars, from Britney Spears to Jennifer Lopez, thanks to her unparalleled choreography and inimitable vibe. Ahead, we traced Jackson’s entire music video journey, from her very first video to her latest.
Jackson was only 16 years old in her very first music video. In “Dream Street,” Jackson plays a young dancer who moves to Hollywood to make it big. In retrospect, it was pretty prescient.