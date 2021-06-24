Lizzo, Demi Lovato & More To Play Jazz Fest 2021

It may be called Jazz Fest but its bill stretches far and wide beyond the genre.

Lizzo, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Norah Jones, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Wu-Tang Clan, and Ziggy Marley are just a selection of the biggest acts expected to grace the stages of New Orlean’s premier festival, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, aka Jazz Fest.

The massive, multi-weekend event will be making its return over two weekends in early October to bring a bunch of music, food, and art to the southern city. The aforementioned stars will be joined by hundreds of additional music acts (and yes, there are jazz acts), as well as cooks, craftspeople and artisans from all over the world.

Below, everything you need to know about attending the New Orleans festival.

Jazz Fest 2021 Lineup

As we mentioned above, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Norah Jones, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Wu-Tang Clan, and Ziggy Marley are just a selection of the biggest acts expected to grace the massive event’s many stages over the course of its two weekends.

See the full lineup, as well as the lineups for specific weekends, on Jazz Fest’s website.

Jazz Fest 2021 Dates & Location

Jazz Fest 2021 will take place over two weekends in October, 8-10 and 15-17. As in previous years, it’ll be held at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jazz Fest 2021 COVID-19 Regulations

Regarding COVID-19, Jazz Fest’s website simply reads: “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

There will also be posted instructions to follow related to COVID-19 safety at the festival grounds.

How To Buy Jazz Fest 2021 Tickets

Weekend passes are on sale now at Jazz Fest’s website with general admission 3-day weekend passes starting at $200.

Single-day tickets will go on sale in July.