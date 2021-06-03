Jennifer Lopez’s Music Video Evolution From Y2K Star To Reigning Legend

Entertainment
A triple threat in the truest sense of the word.
The world was introduced to Jennifer Lopez as an actress, dancer, and singer, and throughout her decades-long career she hasn’t strayed far from her roots. She’s always found ways to incorporate her talents in her music videos — whether through a dance break or a dramatic plot line. Below, we rounded up the best videos in her catalog that prove she’s a triple threat in the truest sense of the word.
J.Lo is an online spectacle that the world can’t stop watching in this eerie and very ‘90s music video that kicked off her solo music career.