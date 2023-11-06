Jessie Murph made it big on her voice: a husky, deeply textured belt that she wrangles to make fit on a gut-wrenching dark country ballad or a breezy, Diplo-produced pop-EDM tune (with Polo G). Her own songs generally skew the former — they are often gut-wrenching and dark — but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t make space for some fun at her live shows. Take her latest Cowboys and Angels World Tour which is taking the Nashville musician across the US to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. At press time she’s just wrapped up the North America leg, during which she got to dress up in costume (a red-lipped Mia Wallace), get deep into the pit with her fans, and even personally shave someone’s head on stage.

Ahead, the singer shares her exclusive tour diary with NYLON, documenting moments from her hometown show in Alabama to her most recent show in New York City, while also chatting about her pre-tour routine and her favorite song to perform live right now.

Claire Schmitt “Hanging with fans at VIP”

How do you prepare for a tour? I spend as much time in the studio as I possibly can because being on tour means I’ll be going a while without writing. I should probably prepare for tour by resting and doing nothing as much as possible, but I just love writing so much that I need to squeeze in as much as I can when I can.

Claire Schmitt “Singing to the amazing crowd in Boston”

What's the first thing you do when you get to a new city? Every morning I go to a local café to get coffee and breakfast.

Claire Schmitt “Shaving a fan’s head during my show in NYC”

“I really enjoy doing my own glam, I find it calming.”

Claire Schmitt “Getting ready for my show in Los Angeles”

What's your favorite song to perform live right now and why? Probably this unreleased song I have called “Dirty.” It’s so fun to see the live reaction of people in the audience as I sing it. It’s also just so therapeutic to sing.

Claire Schmitt “On stage during the show in my home state Alabama”

Claire Schmitt “Halloween show in Washington, DC”