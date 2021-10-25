Entertainment
JoJo Announced A Massive US & European Tour In 2022
Get ready for soulful heartbreak anthems right in the middle of SAD season.
Get out — and get ready: JoJo has announced a huge U.S. and European tour set to kick off in February 2021. The veteran singer and songwriter will be hitting up 45 cities throughout North America and Europe in support of her latest capsule EP, Trying Not To Think About It, and 2020’s Good To Know —bringing her soulful heartbreak anthems to you right in the middle of SAD season. Fitting, we guess! Good To Know is JoJo’s fourth studio album, and was the first she project released on her own record label imprint Clover Records after leaving her former label Atlantic Records in 2017.
The “Get Out” singer will kick off the run of dates in Edmonton, Alberta in Canada on February 19, before winding her way down through the U.S. and leaping over the ocean for the European leg in May. While it’ll be JoJo’s first headlining tour since 2018, they won’t be her first live performances; the singer has been busy over the past month wrapping up a series of intimate live shows throughout October in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia — and apparently she’s ready for round two.
“Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist,” JoJo said of the tour in a press statement. “It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can’t wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!”
Well ,Jojo, your wish is coming true. Read on for everything you need to know about attending JoJo’s massive 2022 tour including the full list of cities and dates and how to buy tickets, below.
JOJO TOUR 2022 DATES
- Saturday, February 19 — Edmonton, AB, Midway
- Sunday, February 20 — Calgary, AB, MacEwan Hall
- Wednesday, February 23 — Vancouver, BC, Commodore
- Thursday, February 24 — Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
- Saturday, February 26 — Seattle, WA, The Showbox SoDo
- Tuesday, March 1 — San Francisco, CA, Warfield Theater
- Thursday, March 3 — Los Angeles, CA, The Novo
- Saturday, March 5 — Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
- Sunday, March 6 — San Diego, CA, House of Blues
- Tuesday, March 8 — Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theater
- Thursday, March 10 — Austin, TX, Scoot Inn
- Saturday, March 12 — Dallas, TX, Studio at The Factory
- Sunday, March 13 — Houston, TX, House of Blues
- Tuesday, March 15 — Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse
- Thursday, March 17 — Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom
- Saturday, March 19 — Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle
- Monday, March 21 — Silver Spring, MD, Fillmore
- Tuesday, March 22 — Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
- Thursday, March 24 — New Haven, CT, Toad’s Place
- Saturday, March 26 — New York, NY, Terminal 5
- Tuesday, March 29 — Boston, MA, TBA
- Friday, April 1 — Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
- Saturday, April 2 — Cincinnati, OH, Bogarts
- Monday, April 4 — Detroit, MI, St Andrews Hall
- Tuesday, April 5 — Chicago, IL, Vic Theater
- Friday, April 8 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave II
- Saturday, April 9 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
- Wednesday, April 13 — Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall
- Thursday, April 14 — Montreal, QC, Corona
- Saturday, April 16 — Ottawa, ON, Bronson Centre
- Tuesday, May 3 — London, England, The Roundhouse
- Friday, May 6 — Dublin, Ireland, Academy
- Monday, May 9 — Manchester, England, O2 Ritz
- Tuesday, May 10 — Glasgow, Scotland, The Garage
- Thursday, May 12 — Brighton, England, Concorde 2
- Friday, May 13 — Birmingham, England, O2 Institute
- Sunday, May 15 — Paris, France, Alhambra
- Monday, May 16 — Cologne, Germany, Luxor
- Wednesday, May 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso
- Saturday, May 21 — Vienna, Austria, Grelle Forelle
- Monday, May 23 — Milan, Italy, Santeria Toscana 31
- Wednesday, May 25 — Berlin, Germany, Lido
- Friday, May 27 — Copenhagen, Denmark, DR Concert House, Studio 2
- Saturday, May 28 — Oslo, Norway, Parkteatret
- Monday, May 30 — Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset (Klubben)
How To Buy Tickets To JoJo’s 2022 Tour
Pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 26 in select markets, with more details to come on her Instagram story. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. local time via her website.