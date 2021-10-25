Get out — and get ready: JoJo has announced a huge U.S. and European tour set to kick off in February 2021. The veteran singer and songwriter will be hitting up 45 cities throughout North America and Europe in support of her latest capsule EP, Trying Not To Think About It, and 2020’s Good To Know —bringing her soulful heartbreak anthems to you right in the middle of SAD season. Fitting, we guess! Good To Know is JoJo’s fourth studio album, and was the first she project released on her own record label imprint Clover Records after leaving her former label Atlantic Records in 2017.

The “Get Out” singer will kick off the run of dates in Edmonton, Alberta in Canada on February 19, before winding her way down through the U.S. and leaping over the ocean for the European leg in May. While it’ll be JoJo’s first headlining tour since 2018, they won’t be her first live performances; the singer has been busy over the past month wrapping up a series of intimate live shows throughout October in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia — and apparently she’s ready for round two.

“Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist,” JoJo said of the tour in a press statement. “It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can’t wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!”

Well ,Jojo, your wish is coming true. Read on for everything you need to know about attending JoJo’s massive 2022 tour including the full list of cities and dates and how to buy tickets, below.

JOJO TOUR 2022 DATES

Saturday, February 19 — Edmonton, AB, Midway

Sunday, February 20 — Calgary, AB, MacEwan Hall

Wednesday, February 23 — Vancouver, BC, Commodore

Thursday, February 24 — Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

Saturday, February 26 — Seattle, WA, The Showbox SoDo

Tuesday, March 1 — San Francisco, CA, Warfield Theater

Thursday, March 3 — Los Angeles, CA, The Novo

Saturday, March 5 — Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

Sunday, March 6 — San Diego, CA, House of Blues

Tuesday, March 8 — Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theater

Thursday, March 10 — Austin, TX, Scoot Inn

Saturday, March 12 — Dallas, TX, Studio at The Factory

Sunday, March 13 — Houston, TX, House of Blues

Tuesday, March 15 — Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

Thursday, March 17 — Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom

Saturday, March 19 — Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle

Monday, March 21 — Silver Spring, MD, Fillmore

Tuesday, March 22 — Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

Thursday, March 24 — New Haven, CT, Toad’s Place

Saturday, March 26 — New York, NY, Terminal 5

Tuesday, March 29 — Boston, MA, TBA

Friday, April 1 — Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

Saturday, April 2 — Cincinnati, OH, Bogarts

Monday, April 4 — Detroit, MI, St Andrews Hall

Tuesday, April 5 — Chicago, IL, Vic Theater

Friday, April 8 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave II

Saturday, April 9 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

Wednesday, April 13 — Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

Thursday, April 14 — Montreal, QC, Corona

Saturday, April 16 — Ottawa, ON, Bronson Centre

Tuesday, May 3 — London, England, The Roundhouse

Friday, May 6 — Dublin, Ireland, Academy

Monday, May 9 — Manchester, England, O2 Ritz

Tuesday, May 10 — Glasgow, Scotland, The Garage

Thursday, May 12 — Brighton, England, Concorde 2

Friday, May 13 — Birmingham, England, O2 Institute

Sunday, May 15 — Paris, France, Alhambra

Monday, May 16 — Cologne, Germany, Luxor

Wednesday, May 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso

Saturday, May 21 — Vienna, Austria, Grelle Forelle

Monday, May 23 — Milan, Italy, Santeria Toscana 31

Wednesday, May 25 — Berlin, Germany, Lido

Friday, May 27 — Copenhagen, Denmark, DR Concert House, Studio 2

Saturday, May 28 — Oslo, Norway, Parkteatret

Monday, May 30 — Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset (Klubben)

How To Buy Tickets To JoJo’s 2022 Tour

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 26 in select markets, with more details to come on her Instagram story. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. local time via her website.