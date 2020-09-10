Julia Garner is living her childhood Razr fantasy. The Ozark actor starred in a short film to celebrate the release of the 5G Motorola razr, full of retro-inspired fashion courtesy of stylist Kyle Luu and plenty of dramatic flip phone snaps.

“She put together amazing clothes. Even the ones that we didn’t end up picking for the film were so great,” Garner told NYLON. “Having a combination of people who have not just an amazing artistic vision, but just taste and knowing exactly what they want. You can’t really any more from a director and a stylist, especially when the style is so key with this video.”

The 26-year-old missed out on the razr craze the first time around during its original heyday in the mid-aughts, which she remembers vividly.

“I’m fulfilling my razr dreams because when the phone came out, I was still very young. I had an emergency phone. It wasn’t popular to have a phone back then, especially if you were like a 10 year old,” she said. “My sister [had a razr] and all her friends did, but she was 13. I was always very envious when I would see someone with a razr. Whenever I was with someone who had a razr, I would always flip it and open it and close it. You have to! It makes that snap sound. Now the 10-year-old girl in me is like, ‘I have a razr!’”

Below, Garner answers the NYLON Nineteen, revealing her favorite Internet meme and how she very well might have seen her husband performing when she was only four years old.

1. What's your horoscope (and do you believe in it)? Absolutely I believe in it. 100%. I'm an Aquarius, my moon's in Libra, and my rise is in Sagittarius. My mom got my chart done as soon as I was born. I grew up with it. This was before astrology was even popular. I was like a baby, and my mom got my chart done.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I don't. It's hard for me to say I don't completely believe in it because I might be wrong, but I've never experienced a ghost so therefore I don't believe in it. I do believe in spirits. I'm a very spiritual person, so I believe that when some passes their spirit is with you.

3. What's your go-to drink order? I don't drink alcohol, so probably when I go out Diet Coke. Wild night. At home, I love San Pellegrino. I love those glass bottles. It's so much fun to have a San Pellegrino outside.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? My husband's a musician, so obviously I'm going to pick him. David Bowie and The Beatles.

5. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Working out. I hate it. I have been slowly, but it's not on a regular basis. I've been doing it more, but I have to do it every day or at least every other day.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? My husband had never seen Sophie's Choice, so I was like 'We have to watch it!' Kevin Kline is so amazing in that film. Of course I know Kevin Kline's work, but I don't know much about him personally, so I just went on this Kevin Kline Wikipedia wormhole. His early life, his professional life, who he's married to, his children. It opened a Pandora's box.

7. What was the last DM you received? A funny meme from my sister.

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? My grandma took me, when I was like four, to the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra. Funny enough, my husband is from Cleveland and was in the children's choir for the Cleveland Orchestra. So I probably watched him sing when I was four years old, which is very weird.

9. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I can be in my husband's music video! I probably will do a music video eventually for my husband. It would be cool to be in a Bowie or Rolling Stones or Beatles video. Or a Prince video.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Heavyweights.

11. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? One of my favorites is "woman yelling at cat" meme! I love The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and there's some random cat sitting at the dinner table with a salad. Whoever came up with this is a comedic genius. It always puts a smile on my face.

12. What's your go-to breakup song? I don't have one, actually.

13. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Lupita Nyong'o's Calvin Klein pearl dress at the Oscars in 2015.

14. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Scissors, can you imagine your life without them?!

15. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I keep everything, unfortunately. I still need to go through my old closet at my parents' place.

16. What is your best beauty tip or trick? I don't drink alcohol or smoke. I wear sunscreen, a sun hat, and drink a lot of water.

17. What is your coffee order? It varies. In the summer, I like an iced cappuccino or a quick cold brew. In the winter, I either want a cappuccino with coconut milk or just plain old black coffee.

18. What is your favorite fast food place, and what's your order? This is the hardest question of them all. West Coast: In-N-Out, I eat the animal style cheeseburger and animal fries. Anywhere else in the U.S. is Wendy's. I like their chicken nuggets. However, McDonald's has the best fries, and their $1 ice cream never disappoints — only when the machine is broken.