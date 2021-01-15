This R&B Newcomer Put A Brilliant Flip On Amerie's "1 Thing"

Kara Marni is a London-based singer who's been making dance-worthy R&B since the release of her 2018 debut EP, Love Just Ain't Enough. Her songs — like "Young Heart" with American rapper Russ, are glossy affairs and hinge on her impressive vocal ability which she wields with buttery-smooth control. She's now gearing up to release her third project in three years this spring, and has shared the newest single "Trippin," which brilliantly interpolates the hook of the Amerie classic "1 Thing."

Whereas the original explodes with club-pregame energy — who can forget those spiky drums — Marni's interpolation offers a more sensual take, elevating the infamous hook that we all know into cosmic and daydreamy territory. Which is perfect, given the bright-eyed origins of the song: “Trippin is very much about that honeymoon period of a relationship," Marni writes via email.

The song's equally dazzling music video, premiering on NYLON below, takes the spaciness of the track literally, with Marni playing a futuristic being singing about new love from a faraway vantage point in space. Watch and hear the song below, and read on to learn more about the London singer.

What are you up to right now — describe your surroundings.

I’m currently surrounded by leopard print walls in my garden shed — aka Shed Leopard Studios! (Where I have isolated for this entire lockdown) just writing & recording & experimenting & eating too! It’s been my little cave & to be honest I’ve loved it!

The Amerie interpolation really shines on "Trippin." What's the meaning of that song, and/or Amerie as an artist, to you?

I think her vocals are dope and I’ve always loved the song! As it described a similar situation I wanted to talk about during lockdown it felt like reworking it was the perfect thing to do! I was dubious to try it at first, as it’s obviously such an iconic song but I’m happy with how it turned out!

How did you get your start in making music?

Well Yiayia (Grandma) says I could sing before I could speak so for as I can remember I’ve been singing & annoying all my friends and family. During my time at school I uploaded a YouTube video (my first ever): "Lovin’ You" by Minnie Riperton and the rest is history really.

Besides making music, what do you like to do in your free time?

Eating, cooking ... mainly eating! Also during the first lockdown we helped build a greenhouse for my Yiayia and I find it so therapeutic planting/growing fruits/veg/flowers with her.

Any important resolutions you're setting for yourself for 2021?

To count my blessings... daily! However small they may be, we must all remember to be grateful for what we have. I definitely took freedom for granted before this madness began.