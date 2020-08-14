W Magazine, known for its oversize print pages, influence on the art and fashion worlds and award-winning photography, will live on with the help of a few new investors.

W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves, model and Project Runway host Karlie Kloss, Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old supermodel daughter Kaia Gerber, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and producer Jason Blum are among those who have breathed new life into the iconic magazine, under the newly formed company W Media.

The publication was formerly owned by Condé Nast before being sold to Future Media in June 2019. The new deal will allow the publication to return to its regular publishing schedule of six print issues a year starting in 2021 — there will be just one issue for the remainder of 2020, due to COVID-19.

The newly formed W Media will work with Bustle Digital Group as its operating partner; Variety reports that BDG will be “supporting technology, sales and operations for the brand," with BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg serving as managing partner. Moonves will stay on as editor of the magazine. (Disclaimer: Bustle Digital Group is NYLON's parent company). Staffers who had been furloughed will be brought back on to resume the magazine's operations.

In a statement, W Media said that the publication will continue to work with “a forward-thinking approach centered around elevating the next generation of talent in art, entertainment, fashion, media and pop culture.”