It's been almost one year since production halted on the set of The Map of Tiny Perfect Things with just one day left of shooting. The plot was a bit prescient, like a modern-day Groundhog Day, following the life of a teenage girl, played by Kathryn Newton, who experiences the same day over and over.

Such is life for many right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, Newton included.

"I feel like we're all in a time loop right now," she tells NYLON.

She still believes the movie, which wrapped up its final scenes six months later and is available to stream on Amazon Prime, could be a good form of escapism right now, or at least a teaching moment for those who feel stuck during a period of indefinite quarantine.

"When you're young, it's like everything means everything, everything's the end of the world," says Newton. "Your first love, your best friend, prom, going to college, all those things mean so much to you. And they are important, but life is full of so many experiences and opportunities that you have to be able to let things go. It's really hard when you're young to do that."

Below, Newton takes on the NYLON Nineteen, revealing her old AIM screen name, her weirdest snack that she insists is much better than it sounds, and shooting her shot at becoming the next Bachelorette.

1. What's your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I'm an Aquarius, and I totally believe in it. We care so much about humanity as a whole, so I really hope that everyone starts caring about each other.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I totally believe in ghosts. I was in a movie called, Paranormal Activity 4, and the night before I tested on that project, all my lights went out in my house. And then I told the director the next morning and he said, 'Oh, my lights went out in my house.' And immediately I was like, 'Okay, this movie is haunted. We're haunted.' And I totally believe in superstitions and stuff.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? My go-to is, obviously, an iced oat milk latte. Like, duh.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? First thing that came to my mind is Mick Jagger, Jack Harlow, and probably Rihanna. I think that would be kind of incredible. Can't leave out T Swift, though. OK, so let's make it four.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? The only meal I'm really good at is scrambled eggs with American cheese, toast, and raspberry jam. And I put them all on top of each other, including the jam. Everyone gets freaked out about it, but just give it a try, OK? If I make it for you, you better tell me you like it.

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I'm on my phone too much. I think everybody probably says that, but I mean, especially in quarantine right now, I spend way too much time on Instagram. So I'm trying to fix that and get more involved in the present moment.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Oh my gosh, TikTok makeup tutorials. I don't even do the makeup tutorials. I just watch these beautiful girls put on makeup and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I want to do that.' And just get inspired. I think TikTok is the one place where it's a rabbit hole and you can't get out of it. So recently, this is kind of nerdy, not very cool, but there are these pro golfers, Jessica Korda and Nellie Korda, and they're sisters. And I'm a golfer, so I went on a rabbit hole of staring at their swings and just studying their swings. I was doing that for like two hours, I kid you not. That was the last trip down the rabbit hole. I think that was last night.

8. Describe your worst date in three words. Late, hungry, overdressed.

9. What was the last DM you received? It says 'miss you,' which is pretty sweet.

10. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Well, I mean, my dream came true. I was in the Post Malone music video, and I think I could just die now. I don't think anything has been able to top Post Malone. Maybe T Swift wants someone to play her in her own life, I would be down.

11. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I think one of my first concerts was Hannah Montana. I know I went to Brittany Spears and I saw Aaron Carter, but the one that really sticks with me was Miley as Hannah Montana. She was absolutely incredible. And I made it on the super mega jumbotron, like they showed my face. And it was the highlight of my fifth grade life. And to see her, she's an amazing artist. To have been there when she was that young, I think it's so cool.

12. What was your teenage AIM screen name? yourghostbaby. Nobody knows about that one.

13. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? I like any meme from The Society where they make Allie like, 'I just wanted some f-ing tea.' I find those memes hilarious. Whenever there's like, 'You mean I get...' memes, I just think it's amazing.

14. What's your go-to breakup song? It's "Four Sticks" and "Your Time Is Going To Come" by Led Zeppelin. It's both of those back to back on repeat.

15. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? I love Julia Roberts in the Valentino gown that she wore when she won her Oscar.

16. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I still have all my clothes for high school. Are you kidding me? I have all of my uniforms and I keep them all in a drawer and sometimes I use them for auditions. My favorite piece from high school is my letterman jacket. I got it as a freshman, which is a big deal because you make varsity. And I don't really wear it because it's pretty nerdy to wear your letterman jacket out in public now, but it reminds me of my glory days.

17. What is one question you never want to be asked again? Where are you going to college? Where'd you go to college? It's like the number-one question you get asked when you're in high school, and then it's the number-one question you get asked until I guess you're 30, or maybe forever. And I have a good answer, but I find it funny. I think everyone can relate to that.

18. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Easy, The Bachelorette. I've been trying to get on that show, I think that I deserve to be, not deserve, I think that I would love to find love and I think I should get on that show and meet some awesome guy. And maybe the world can help me decide who I should be with, you know?

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? I have these Valentino sneakers that I wear every single day, but I also have these Versace high heels that are like eight feet tall that I can barely walk in. So, it really just depends on what I'm feeling. I also have Roger Vivier pink slippers that have this diamond buckle on them, and they're really bedroom slippers, but they're also my after-golf shoe. I slip them on and then go to dinner.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.