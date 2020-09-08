We have officially entered a new timeline. After 14 years, 20 seasons and an encyclopedia worth of memes, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will officially end after its final season airs in early 2021.

Kim Kardashian herself made the announcement, taking to Instagram to share the news with a throwback picture from the show's first season, reminding us all just how much has happened since the now iconic reality show first aired.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," Kim wrote. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives," she continued. "Our last season will air early next year in 2021.Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."