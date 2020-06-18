Kelsea Ballerini Picks Her Summer Playlist, From Katy Perry To Conan Gray

Entertainment
"[They] make me feel like I'm at a pool party, even though I'm 100 percent not at a pool party."
Lockdown hasn't dulled Kelsea Ballerini's love for music discovery. When NYLON asked the country star to select the songs she'll be spinning all summer, she chose tunes from breakout sensation Conan Gray, rising pop star FLETCHER, and songs she first heard on TikTok (though don't ask her to do the #Savage challenge).
It's not altogether surprising, as Ballerini's own music dances on the frontier line between pop and country. Not only do these tracks, as she explains, "make me feel like I'm at a pool party, even though I'm 100 percent not at a pool party," they're also from the peers that inspire her today.
After the jump, read on to see what Ballerini — who recently put out Kelsea — has to say about each pick. For her, the songs also offer a gift of wide open space. "The freedom of open road, wind in your hair, sun coming down," she says. "All those cliches of summertime."