Kelsea Ballerini Picks Her Summer Playlist, From Katy Perry To Conan Gray

Lockdown hasn't dulled Kelsea Ballerini's love for music discovery. When NYLON asked the country star to select the songs she'll be spinning all summer, she chose tunes from breakout sensation Conan Gray, rising pop star FLETCHER, and songs she first heard on TikTok (though don't ask her to do the #Savage challenge).

It's not altogether surprising, as Ballerini's own music dances on the frontier line between pop and country. Not only do these tracks, as she explains, "make me feel like I'm at a pool party, even though I'm 100 percent not at a pool party," they're also from the peers that inspire her today.