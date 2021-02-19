Kim Kardashian Filed For Divorce From Kanye West

It's the end of an era.

Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, TMZ reports. Sources of the news site said the disunion is "as amicable as a divorce can be."

Per TMZ:

Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's 4 kids. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Kanye is fine with the joint custody arrangement, and we're told both Kim and Ye are committed to co-parenting together. There's a prenup and we're told neither party is contesting it. In fact, our sources say they are already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement. The docs, filed by disso queen Laura Wasser, don't list a date of separation ... it's listed as to be determined. The date is almost irrelevant because their split has been so well-chronicled in the news and social media.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told Page Six back on January 5th, when rumors about a potential divorce were first being reported in the media.

Per the same Page Six article, "Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

A separate source, meanwhile, added that West was increasingly uncomfortable with the Kardashian's reality star lives, saying that he “Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” and that he eventually found their reality show “unbearable.”

Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, wed in 2014 in a weeklong, international ceremony that included a rehearsal dinner at Versailles, where Lana Del Rey serenaded guests. They share daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, who turns 3 next week, and son Psalm, 19 months.