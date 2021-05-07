Claire Valentine
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had a whirlwind 2021 romance.
A Timeline Of Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Pop-Punk Love Story

“May we destroy each other completely.”

He was a pop-punk legend, she was a pop culture queen, can I make it any more obvious? Though they’ve been friends and neighbors for several years, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romantic relationship has whipped through the internet like a whirlwind. From name tattoos to thumb-sucking videos, read on for the major milestones of this 2021 courtship:

January 21, 2021

Kourtney posts a sexy mirror snap to Instagram. Travis comments with a red rose emoji. Relationship suspicions abound.

