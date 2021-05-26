Steffanee Wang and Claire Valentine
A still from Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance."
YouTube

Entertainment

Lady Gaga’s Music Video Evolution, From Provocateur To Unapologetic Visionary

The star’s provocative, and sometimes controversial, videos revolutionalized the visual medium.

Lady Gaga is an auteur in the truest sense of the word. Her music videos — provocative, risqué, and controversial — revolutionized the visual format, making way for longer films, wackier stunts, and taboo topics to become mainstream. Here, NYLON breaks down her music video evolution, from The Fame to Chromatica.

“Just Dance” (2008)

Lady Gaga burst onto the pop culture scene with “Just Dance” — a song appropriately about soothing your drunken self with self-expression, and accompanied by a video filled with American Apparel bodysuits, digital cameras, and other 2008 paraphernalia.

