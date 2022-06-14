Lady Gaga Is In Talks To Star In The Joker Musical

Lady Gaga might be the DC universe’s next leading lady. Gaga is reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming film, Joker: Folie á Deux — a musical sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, Joker.

If the deal goes through Gaga will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who won the 2020 Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the tortured Joker character. Joker: Folie á Deux will be directed by Todd Philips, who also produced A Star is Born, starring Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The musical is still in its early stages, so most details including the plot, production schedule, and release date, are still under wraps. However, the title of the film might be a harbinger of what’s to come. “Folie á Deux” refers to a “shared delusional disorder.” Perhaps that’s a hint that the second movie will dive further into Joker and Quinn’s twisted origin story.

In the comic series, the two villains meet at the Arkham Asylum. Joker is a resident at the mental institution and Quinn is his psychiatrist, who falls in love with him and becomes his partner in crime. Though their relationship is tumultuous — to say the least — Quinn is one of Joker’s only true companions.

As of right now, it’s unclear if the sequel will directly follow the comic or if Phillips will take some creative liberties. His 2019 adaptation included new characters that were created specifically for the film. Considering that Joker: Folie á Deux is a musical, it’s possible that Gaga will be joined by other talented singers to round the story out.

Phillips has remained relatively quiet about the project, but he did post a photo of the manuscript on his Instagram account. It may take a while for us to see his vision come to life, but if the deep-red cover is any indication, Joker: Folie á Deux will be just as moody as the original.