Everything You Need To Know About LadyLand 2024

As if Pride weekend in New York wasn’t already stacked with party options, LadyLand Festival is returning to Under the K Bridge Park, the infamous venue that runs under the Kosciuszko Bridge all the way to the Newton Creek waterfront. Artists like Björk, Shygirl, and Eartheater have performed killer sets there, and this Pride Month, LadyFag put together a dizzyingly good two-day lineup.

For day one on June 28, “Nasty” girl Tinashe is the headlining act. After years of working through record label drama, Tinashe finally had her mainstream breakthrough that had her former management “gagging.” As icing on the cake, the Friday lineup also includes Christine and The Queens, Horsegirl, Slayyyter, and even a performance by Real Housewives of New York icon Countess Luann.

Day two’s lineup is equally stacked, with Arca and Tokischa headlining. Performances by A.G. Cook and Bob The Drag Queen are also on the schedule. Julia Fox will also make an appearance, which might logically include a performance of her new single “Down The Drain.” Because LadyLand calls itself an outdoor music festival “celebrating the very best queer talent” and “gay icons'' (that’s you, Luann), the roster is absolutely brimming with queer talent of all kinds — underground, upcoming, and established — like Fashion, Kandy Muse, Rubby Valentin, and TikTok It Girl Aliyah’s Interlude.

LadyLand Festival is curated by NYC nightlife pillar Ladyfag of Battle Hymn and Holy Mountain notoriety. A two-day festival at a unique venue with can’t-miss performances is a hard ticket to pass up — and a clear frontrunner for the must-see event of Pride weekend.