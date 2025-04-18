Lana Del Rey's "Bluebird" Lyrics, Explained

Lana Del Rey is spreading her wings and flying into a whole new genre. A week after putting out her debut country single “Henry, Come On,” Del Rey is digging her cowboy boots even deeper into her Americana rebrand with the raw ballad “Bluebird.” The sparse, fingerpicked production underscores the track’s devastating lyrics, which tell the story of a woman trapped in an abusive relationship.

Del Rey sings the mournful ballad to a bluebird at her window, willing the creature to “fly away for both of us,” since she herself has “no means to fly.” In the verses, the singer paints a picture of the toxic relationship she longs to escape:

For your thoughts are small, they can't keep you from leavin' / As the wake of my past crashes in / I hear the door slam, but the window's wide open / We both shouldn't be dealing with him

She goes on to point out that while she’s been able to find ways to manage the abuse, she can tell that it won’t end.

I've kept him at bay, but the horses are comin' / They're racin' their way 'round the bend / Your crash landing's over, but the evening is hummin' / Don't make me say it again

“Bluebird” is the second release from Lana Del Rey’s untitled new album, which will lean heavily into country and Americana sounds. The project was originally called Lasso before Del Rey changed its name to The Right Person Will Stay. However, the singer recently revealed that she is renaming the album once more, and its prior May 21 release date has also been postponed to an undisclosed future date.

Del Rey is expected to perform the live debut of “Bluebird,” “Henry, Come On,” and more songs from her country album during her Stagecoach set on April 25.