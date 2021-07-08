The mission behind Laura Mvula’s new album Pink Noise is simple: it’s here, in all of its sparkling ‘80s-sounding glory, to make you dance. And “to make love to, to meditate to,” Mvula adds. “I basically created something for myself in the hopes that other people connect to it. So I’ll be happy if there are enough people that find joy in this music.”

The lauded U.K. singer and musician — whose last two albums each garnered her a Mercury Prize nomination — released her third full-length effort Pink Noise last week, a stunning set of 10 songs built to the booming sounds of the ‘80s. From the first beats of opener “Safe Passage,” the urge to get up and dance never leaves you.

The album is Mvula’s first in five years and since departing her old label Sony Music and signing onto Atlantic Records, where she is now. In a press release, Mvula explained that Pink Noise symbolizes a moment to “break out” and “to feel free,” and understandably landed on the energetic ‘80s sound of cathartic dance-pop to fuel that celebration.

“That was the music that was on in the house and we would play at weddings and we would play as a band at various different functions around the city,” Mvula says. “The ‘80s as an era seems to be the music that people flock to to celebrate so that was always going to be part of my creative DNA.”

Ahead of the release of Pink Noise, Mvula took on the NYLON 19 and opened up on everything from her astrological sign, to the one question she never wants to be asked again, and her dream music festival lineup (Beyoncé is obviously involved.)

1 What’s your astrological sign? I’m a Taurus.

2 Do you believe in it? Yeah, I do believe in it. I guess I definitely do when it comes to compatibility. I can see really obvious signs of things so I try to follow that.

3 Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I definitely believe in the spiritual realm but so far have never seen a ghost.

4 What’s your go-to drink order? Go-to drink at the moment is a glass of prosecco with a dash of orange juice. Heavy on the prosecco.

5 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? It would be me collaborating with Kanye, then me collaborating with Jay-Z, and then me collaborating with Beyoncé and Solange.

6 What's the weirdest snack that you make? I don’t really snack. I do eat a lot of Greek yogurt.

7 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Bad habit of mine at the moment is scratching my throat, and doing that awful sound because of my hay fever.

8 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Last internet rabbit hole unfortunately was googling NME reviews of the last few years of all the artists that I compare myself to that I shouldn’t.

9 Describe your worst date in three words. Nasty bad breath.

10 What was the last DM you received? Last DM I received was from my sister sending me a notification about her podcast that I join every week called “So You Want To Be A Musician.”

11 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I would’ve loved to have been in “Rhythm Nation” by Janet Jackson and just learned that soldier routine.

12 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? First concert ever I think was John Legend if I’m correct. I think my boyfriend at the time took me as a Valentine’s Day gift.

13 What was your favorite movie as a kid? Mrs. Doubtfire.

14 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? My new album.

15 What is one question you never want to be asked again? “How do you pronounce your last name?”

16 What is your go-to sad song? Nina Simone’s “Little Girl Blue.”

17 What reality show would you most like to appear on? I think I would be brilliant doing the experiment Married At First Sight.

18 What is your best beauty tip or trick? A rigorous daily skin routine and collagen. Lizzo spoke about it, I take four capsules a day. It’s good for the skin and nails and hair.