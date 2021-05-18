It’s official — Lollapalooza is coming back this summer at its same time and place: July 29-August 1, 2021 in beautiful Chicago’s historic Grant Park. After Variety broke the news of its return a few days ago, organizers formally announced this year’s festival on Tuesday, and will follow that with the full artist lineup, as well as open ticket sales, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT and 12 p.m. CT, respectively.

The 2020 four-day extravaganza was cancelled due to the pandemic, like all global music events. In May, the city of Chicago gave the go ahead for Lollapalooza to operate at near-to-or-full capacity, given that by July 4 they also plan to open Chicago with no restrictions, Variety reports. Lollapalooza, however, will still be following COVID regulations and will require either full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entrance on all four days.

Below, here’s everything you need to know about attending Lollapalooza 2021.

Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

Lollapalooza’s 2021 lineup is finally here, and this year’s roster bears a mix of new and older acts.

Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator and Foo Fighters will be headlining the four-day fest. DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey and a hundred more acts will be joining them and gracing the festival’s eight stages. Other notable throwbacks? Limp Bizkit, Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, and more.

See the full lineup on their website.

Lollapalooza 2021 Dates & Location

The festival’s 2021 iteration is taking place July 29-August 1, 2021 in Chicago’s historic Grant Park, the same place it’s been since 2005.

The date range is around the same time the festival would usually take place in non-pandemic years, making Lolla one of the earliest major music festivals scheduled in 2021 (excluding Rolling Loud, which is taking place the weekend prior in Miami); larger festivals like Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and more are kicking off in September.

Lollapalooza 2021 COVID-19 Regulations

A full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required from all attendees at the festival, per Lolla’s website. The negative test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending the festival each day.

There will be posted instructions to follow on-site at the festival regarding COVID-19 safety. More details on coronavirus regulations and rules will be released on Lollapalooza’s website in July.

How To Buy Lollapalooza 2021 Tickets

Tickets are on sale now, with four-day general admission passes starting at $350.